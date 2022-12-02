A singer diagnosed with cancer for a third time says she will never be able to express how grateful she is for the public giving her a "chance at life".

Faye Fantarrow, from Sunderland, was twice diagnosed with leukaemia as a child and found out in August she had a rare and aggressive brain tumour.

A fundraising page set up for her treatment has exceeded £180,000, with Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart - who has been mentoring Faye - pledging £50,000 towards the procedure.

The 20-year-old has been accepted on a medical trial only available in California, which costs about £450,000.

