There are hopes long-awaited repairs to the Tyne Bridge will be completed in time for its centenary in 2028.

The landmark between Newcastle and Gateshead is in a state of disrepair and the government has approved funding for work, which it is hoped will start next year.

Historian and author Paul Brown said the bridge was something the people of Tyneside should be proud of.

"Hopefully it will be done before the centenary of the official opening, which was in 1928," he said.

