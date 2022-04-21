Ambulance staff went on strike for the second time since 28 December, in the continuing dispute over pay.

Union leaders said detailed plans were in place to ensure lives were not put at risk and so-called life-and-limb cover would still be provided.

In addition to the pay dispute the NHS has been struggling to meet minimum staffing levels, which has resulted in severe delays to patient care.

"We work 12-hour shifts. Sometimes we're seeing two patients in a 12-hour shift because we're queueing for hours on end in hospital," said paramedic Jayne Elliot.