A North East grassroots football club that has produced three Lionesses is looking to create the next generation of England players.

Boldon CA Girls was where Jill Scott, Demi Stokes and Steph Houghton found their feet, before going on to be part of the England squad.

Now Scott has returned to her childhood club in South Tyneside to inspire the young players.

The former midfielder said it was a "really enjoyable" time of her football career and without the club she doubts she would have gone on to play for her country.

