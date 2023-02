After Sean Longstaff's two goals booked Newcastle United their first Wembley final since 1999, pupils and teachers at his former school have been sharing their pride.

The Toon midfielder used to attend John Spence Community High School in North Shields.

"When he ran out for the first time at St James' Park, I think that's when it's a pinching moment because he's actually made it," Sean's former PE teacher Adam Pilkington said.