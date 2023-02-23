Newcastle United are heading to Wembley on Sunday for the Carabao Cup final, with the possibility of their first major trophy win since 1969.

Long-standing fans have told of their memories of the victory and the celebrations which followed.

"I'm one of the lucky few thousand that's actually seen Newcastle win a trophy in their lifetime," said NUFC supporter Stephen Anderson.

Lifelong Magpie fan Doris Binks said, "I've never been to the new Wembley, I've only been to the old one. So I'm looking forward to seeing that up Wembley Way."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas tonortheastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.