Ozzie the campus cat is something of a celebrity at Newcastle University, her Instagram account has more fans than the vice-chancellor has Twitter followers.

The 14-year-old feline is a much-loved staple of student life.

During exams and times of stress, Ozzie is there to soothe students' anxieties and provide a calming presence.

But after undergoing surgery for a malignant tumour, the roles were reversed and students rallied to show their support for the beloved wellbeing cat.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

