A starling murmuration in Northumberland became even more mesmerising for onlookers when two birds of prey joined the spectacle.

Matt Charlton headed to the village of Wall on Friday in the hope of catching a glimpse of a flock in flight.

When he arrived there were only a few birds "swirling around and over", then more and more arrived.

Then, after half an hour, two peregrine falcons joined the captivating show.

