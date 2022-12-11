A café that brought a dedicated board gaming space to Newcastle city centre is folding due to mounting energy costs.

Meeple Perk was founded four-and-a-half years ago by Rhiannon Oxley and Drew Gotobed, who wanted to share their passion for board games.

The café has endured a chequered history, only surviving lockdown and the Covid pandemic because of a loyal community of customers.

“Now we've finally reached the point where we'll do what we see is the sensible decision, as much as it’s quite rubbish,” said Rhiannon.

The duo are determined to keep the board game community alive in Newcastle through events and online groups.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

