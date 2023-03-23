A murderer who stabbed his lover after reading messages with other men on his phone has been jailed for life.

Aaron Ray, 21, from Sunderland, attacked Northumbria University student Jason Brockbanks in his Newcastle flat on 24 September.

CCTV footage showed them visiting a number of bars in the city, before returning to the third-year student's flat at about 03:45 BST.

The 24-year-old, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, was found dead three days later and may have survived if he had received help, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Ray, of Mayfield Road, must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.