Hayley Watson, aka "Toad Girl", has been making nightly "toad patrols" around Langley in Hexham to help hundreds of amphibians safely cross the road.

From the first damp mornings of spring, Hayley has been saving toads and frogs that get lost on the roads during their annual mating pilgrimage.

With the help of Northumberland County Council, 10 temporary "toad crossing" road signs were put up around the area to warn drivers of the additional hazard.

Video produced by Alex Challies

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk