People in England will need to show photo ID before being allowed to vote at the local elections on 4 May.

The government says the new rules will help prevent voter fraud but critics claim the changes will make it harder for some to vote.

There are 22 forms of accepted ID including passports and driving licences. Voters who do not have an accepted form of ID to show at polling stations have until Tuesday to apply for an alternative.

We went to Sunderland University's Student Union to hear how student voters felt about the need for ID.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.