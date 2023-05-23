Fans from around the world have arrived in Sunderland to see Beyoncé.

The singer has already performed in Cardiff and Edinburgh as part of her Renaissance world tour.

Ahead of the Stadium of Light concert, which is attracting 48,000 fans to the city, many camped overnight to save their place in the queue.

We got in formation with fans, both local and from as far as Brazil and New Zealand, ahead of her first solo tour in seven years.

