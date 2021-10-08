Ahead of Sam Fender's sold-out gigs at St James' Park in Newcastle, Greggs' very first live music event is taking place in celebration of the singer.

Being held on the 9 and 10 June, the Grainger Street shop has been transformed into Introducing: Fenders Unplugged, where local artists will play live music.

Mark Wilson, of band The Peevie Wonders, said: "Obviously, Greggs is a massive staple part for anyone who's from Newcastle and beyond, and for us to do a gig here, honestly, my life's been made."

When Fender announced the gigs, the die-hard Newcastle United fan said it would be "a childhood dream come true" to perform at his team's stadium.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

