Aerial footage shows a wildfire burning at a wildlife habitat in Newcastle.

It began on Wednesday in woodland at Prestwick Carr nature reserve, near Newcastle International Airport.

About 50 firefighters have been at the scene, which spans an area of five football pitches.

Due to the remote location, teams had to walk miles in "searing temperatures" to tackle the blaze, the service said.

