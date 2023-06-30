How a bogus travel agent orchestrated a £2.6m scam can be revealed in detail for the first time.

Lyne Barlow, 39, formerly of Stanley, County Durham, left more than 1,400 customers out of pocket when she failed to book trips between 2019 and 2020.

She admitted stealing £500,000 from her mother, 10 counts of fraud and a money laundering charge involving £1.6m.

Barlow initially preyed on her family and friends, plundering their savings to set up an independent travel agency in which she lured victims with the promise of cut-price deals.

In a new documentary on BBC iPlayer, Barlow’s web of lies and deceit are explored through actual police recordings and dramatic re-enactments.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.