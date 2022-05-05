Ten years ago Lyn Murray, from Haltwhistle, Northumberland, was in a serious car accident on her way to work and was rescued by the Great North Air Ambulance.

Lyn, 73, discovered at the time of her rescue it cost about £5,000 to keep the air ambulance running for a day.

With the free time afforded by the lockdown in 2020, Lyn began her mission to "pay them back" for saving her life by selling plants.

Three years later, she has succeeded in her task.

Terry Sharpe, the GNAAS paramedic who attended Lyn’s accident, said: “To hear that she has raised £5,000 for our charity is fantastic and we are very grateful for her fundraising efforts.

“This money will help our team continue to respond to incidents across the region and provide critical care to those in need.”

Video produced by Alex Challies.

