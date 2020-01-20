Historic England and the Vindolanda Trust banded together to offer 10 students the opportunity to work on an archaeological dig.

Students granted the bursary work on a two-week placement, excavating alongside professional archaeologists and volunteers from around the world.

“It's really, really important for students who might be thinking about archaeology as a career,” said deputy director of excavations Marta Alberti.

“To experience it first-hand and to have a real try and a real feel for the craft that is field excavation.”

Archaeology student Grace Webster said: “To work with a charity that actually needs your help as well as me needing them for experience, it's really nice.”

Video produced by Alex Challies.

