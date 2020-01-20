Archaeology students unearthing history at Vindolanda Roman Fort
Historic England and the Vindolanda Trust banded together to offer 10 students the opportunity to work on an archaeological dig.
Students granted the bursary work on a two-week placement, excavating alongside professional archaeologists and volunteers from around the world.
“It's really, really important for students who might be thinking about archaeology as a career,” said deputy director of excavations Marta Alberti.
“To experience it first-hand and to have a real try and a real feel for the craft that is field excavation.”
Archaeology student Grace Webster said: “To work with a charity that actually needs your help as well as me needing them for experience, it's really nice.”
Video produced by Alex Challies.
