On 16 February, disqualified driver Nathan Ferguson went through numerous red lights, causing other road users to frantically get out of his way.

As police pursued him along the A19, he shunted a police car, causing it to spin and skid off the road.

Sgt Dave Roberts, who was behind the wheel, said it was “the closest I’ve come to believing that I might have actually died”.

Ch Supt Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police’s operations department, said Ferguson “could have killed” Sgt Roberts and members of the public.

“This could so easily have been a very different outcome,” he said. “It is sheer luck that Ferguson is not facing potential murder charges as a result of his actions that morning.”

Ferguson was jailed for 30 months and given a 27-month driving disqualification.

