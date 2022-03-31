A woman from North Tyneside is using her following on TikTok to show what life is like living with a stammer.

Georgia Scott from Cullercoats, was diagnosed with a stammer aged five and says she struggled with confidence through school.

Known as Georgia Talks on TikTok, she shares daily content going through situations like ordering at a drive-thru to show the reality of ordering with a stammer.

The 25-year-old hopes by sharing her life she will help give other people with the condition more confidence.

Video produced by Lewis Reed.

