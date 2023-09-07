Seven men have been jailed for their part in a two-day drug gang feud which saw buildings rammed and shots fired at a van.

It began on 7 January when James Stephenson and his gang rammed a house in Hartlepool and set a car alight.

The following day businesses owned by Stephenson in Horden, County Durham were rammed with a van and he and his gang responded by firing shots with a handgun at the attackers.

Seven men including Stephenson admitted multiple offences and were sentenced at Durham Crown Court.