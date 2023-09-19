Fans have descended on Milan ahead of Newcastle United's first Champions League appearance for 20 years.

The Magpies will play Italian giants AC Milan alongside Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in Group F of the 2023-24 competition.

In the group stage for the first time since 2002-03, the Toon face three sides who have all at least reached the final in the past 16 years.

Fans in the city said it was "20 years in the making" and this was "just the beginning".

