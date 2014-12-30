Dame Joan Collins is starting the UK tour of her one-woman show in Newcastle.

The 90-year-old will recount life stories spanning seven decades in showbiz to coincide with the release of her memoir Behind the Shoulder Pads.

With her husband Percy Gibson by her side, audiences will get the opportunity to have an intimate chat with the actress.

Look North's very own TV icon Carol Malia caught up with her ahead of the first show.

