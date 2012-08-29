Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wiltshire oak tree declared UK's tallest
A 200-year-old tree on a Wiltshire estate has been officially named as the tallest oak in the UK.
The 132.5ft (40.4m) English oak, in the grounds of the National Trust Stourhead estate, was measured by an expert on behalf of The Tree Register charity.
Standing in a clump of tall oaks, the tree's growth has been put down to rich soil and its need to compete for light.
Alan Power, estate manager at Stourhead, said having the tallest oak in the country was "very special".
-
29 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window