Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Father's anger over murdered Becky Godden
The father of Becky Godden has said he is angry how police dealt with his daughter's murder case.
Ms Godden was missing for eight years before police found her body during a different murder investigation.
But because arrest rules were ignored, killer taxi driver Christopher Halliwell will not face trial for her murder.
John Godden said he will never trust police again and that Becky was a "loving child".
-
19 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window