Video

Taxi driver Christopher Halliwell has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sian O'Callaghan who went missing after visiting a nightclub in Swindon in March last year.

This CCTV shows Halliwell visiting a petrol station three days after the 22-year-old disappeared, looking at a poster about her disappearance on the counter, and driving off with two of the posters in the rear window of his taxi.

Halliwell, 48, of Ashbury Avenue, pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court.