Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sian O'Callaghan killer Christopher Halliwell captured on CCTV
Taxi driver Christopher Halliwell has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sian O'Callaghan who went missing after visiting a nightclub in Swindon in March last year.
This CCTV shows Halliwell visiting a petrol station three days after the 22-year-old disappeared, looking at a poster about her disappearance on the counter, and driving off with two of the posters in the rear window of his taxi.
Halliwell, 48, of Ashbury Avenue, pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court.
-
19 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-20004830/sian-o-callaghan-killer-christopher-halliwell-captured-on-cctvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window