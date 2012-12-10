Media player
X Factor's Jahmene Douglas feels 'blessed' for opportunity
X Factor runner-up Jahmene Douglas has given his first interview to the BBC after the X-factor final.
Mr Douglas from Swindon, who used to work at the town's Asda supermarket, has said his plans include recording an "inspirational" album.
10 Dec 2012
