Footage shows police dog biting man

Video

Footage has emerged of a police dog biting the neck of a shirtless man as he is arrested in Weston-super-Mare.

The video posted on YouTube, shows a man lying on his front in the road when the barking dog lunges forward and seems to sink its teeth into his neck.

The dog, which was on a lead, appears to drag the man forward a short way.

Avon and Somerset Police Assistant Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said the force's professional standards department would investigate.