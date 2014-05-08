Media player
Footage shows police dog biting man
Footage has emerged of a police dog biting the neck of a shirtless man as he is arrested in Weston-super-Mare.
The video posted on YouTube, shows a man lying on his front in the road when the barking dog lunges forward and seems to sink its teeth into his neck.
The dog, which was on a lead, appears to drag the man forward a short way.
Avon and Somerset Police Assistant Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said the force's professional standards department would investigate.
08 May 2014
