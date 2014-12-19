Video

Cathedral conservators who scaled the height of Britain's tallest spire to repair a weather meter have filmed their spectacular efforts.

Clerk of Works Gary Price led the "heart in your mouth" work 404ft (123m) up at the capstone of Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire.

The footage displays the breathtaking views only usually experienced by the Cathedral's peregrine falcons.

Footage courtesy of Salisbury Cathedral.