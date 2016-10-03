Husband's worry for Becky Godden's mother

Video

The mother of Becky Godden said her husband was concerned she might take her life when she was told of her daughter's murder.

Karen Edwards said she "just wanted to be with Becky".

Christopher Halliwell was jailed last month for the 2003 murder of Becky Godden, having already been convicted of killing Sian O'Callaghan in 2011.

