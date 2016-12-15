Work at Hinkley Point C is in full swing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hinkley build 'achieving every key goal', EDF says

The new man in charge of building Hinkley Point C in Somerset says work is in full swing and the project will be delivered on time and on budget.

EDF's construction director Rob Jordan said one million tonnes of earth has been moved so far, but it'll be at least two years before construction starts on the new nuclear reactors.

Some people living near to the site say the disruption is unbearable.

  • 15 Dec 2016