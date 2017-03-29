Cathedral choir sing on board flight

Video

A pilot has captured the moment a choir surprised passengers by bursting into song on board a transatlantic flight.

The Salisbury Cathedral Choir broke out into a rendition of There is a Flower on a British Airways (BA) flight from San Francisco to London Heathrow.

After an impromptu performance in economy class, the choristers were invited to sing for first class passengers.

BA pilot Vincent Schoenfeld, who filmed the performance, said it had been a "privilege" to have them "sing for us on board".

The choir was returning to the UK after taking part in a 10 day tour of the West Coast of America.

The choristers have been singing in concerts and services for audiences in Stanford, San Francisco, Saratoga, Carmel, Sunnyvale and Belvedere.