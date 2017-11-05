Video

Drug gangs are moving in and taking over the homes of vulnerable people across the west to sell drugs, according to police.

Cuckooing, as it is known, is on the increase with urban dealers targeting small, rural and coastal towns where there is little or no competition.

Max, a former addict, was targeted by a group of dealers a year ago when his home in Wiltshire was taken over for two days.

