Emile Cilliers a 'cold, calculating and callous man'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parachute trial: Emile Cilliers 'calculating and callous'

Army sergeant Emile Cilliers, 38, has been found guilty of trying to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute.

He was also convicted of trying to kill his wife by causing a gas leak at the family home in Wiltshire.

Speaking after the verdict, Det Insp Paul Franklin, of Wiltshire Police, said Cilliers had shown "nothing but contempt" for his family.

  • 24 May 2018