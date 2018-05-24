Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parachute trial: Emile Cilliers 'calculating and callous'
Army sergeant Emile Cilliers, 38, has been found guilty of trying to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute.
He was also convicted of trying to kill his wife by causing a gas leak at the family home in Wiltshire.
Speaking after the verdict, Det Insp Paul Franklin, of Wiltshire Police, said Cilliers had shown "nothing but contempt" for his family.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-44241658/parachute-trial-emile-cilliers-calculating-and-callousRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window