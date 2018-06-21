Summer Solstice from the sky at Stonehenge
Summer solstice: See the Stonehenge crowd from the sky

Thousands of people have witnessed the sunrise at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to celebrate the summer solstice.

Security was stepped up with armed police officers on patrol but Wiltshire Police - who used a drone to film the event - said the event passed off peacefully with no arrests made.

