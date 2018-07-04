Video

A man and woman feared to have been exposed to an unknown substance has prompted police to declare a major incident.

The pair were found unconscious in what is thought to be a drugs-related incident at a house in Muggleton Road, Amesbury.

Local residents expressed their concern over the similarities of the incident to the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, which is about 10 miles away, in March.