Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wiltshire landmarked was briefly made into an England flag
Westbury's White Horse was briefly turned into an England flag ahead of the World Cup semi-final with Croatia.
The red plastic covering the horse has since been removed by Westbury Town Council on behalf of English Heritage.
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-44782211/wiltshire-landmarked-was-briefly-made-into-an-england-flagRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window