'We have to let the fires burn' - MoD on Salisbury Plain live firing
Video

The Army has stopped live firing exercises on Salisbury Plain until further notice after a fire broke out in the area.

Smoke from the blaze has been affecting large parts of west Wiltshire and has been seen as far away as Bath, Frome, Shepton Mallet and Wells in Somerset.

Lt Col Tim Jalland from the MoD explained why the fire cannot be tackled by the fire service.

  • 12 Jul 2018
