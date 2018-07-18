Somerset divers described the Thai cave rescue
Thai cave rescue: Somerset caves prepared divers

Two divers who helped save 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand have praised the caves in Somerset where they trained.

Wookey Hole has been used by some of the world's best in diving in difficult conditions.

Connor Roe and Chris Jewell said stress levels in Thailand were high but they "knew what the stakes were".

