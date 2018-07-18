Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai cave rescue: Somerset caves prepared divers
Two divers who helped save 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand have praised the caves in Somerset where they trained.
Wookey Hole has been used by some of the world's best in diving in difficult conditions.
Connor Roe and Chris Jewell said stress levels in Thailand were high but they "knew what the stakes were".
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-44879090/thai-cave-rescue-somerset-caves-prepared-diversRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window