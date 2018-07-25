Media player
Surprising wildlife visitors to Swindon garden
After losing three koi carp in January to a mysterious predator, Pete Bayley decided to try and catch whatever was eating his fish in the act.
So he installed a wildlife camera and here's what happened next.
25 Jul 2018
