Otter caught feasting on koi carp
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Surprising wildlife visitors to Swindon garden

After losing three koi carp in January to a mysterious predator, Pete Bayley decided to try and catch whatever was eating his fish in the act.

So he installed a wildlife camera and here's what happened next.

  • 25 Jul 2018
Go to next video: £2,500 reward offered for lost Koi