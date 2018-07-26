The 12-year-old author who writes with his eyes
Jonathan Bryan, 12, from Wiltshire, was born with severe cerebral palsy which makes it difficult for him to communicate.

A few years ago he started speaking with the help of a spelling board, and now he has released his first book, Eye Can Write.

