Electric shock amputee 'wants to raise awareness'
Jamie Mines lost both his hands, along with his right leg and left foot, after suffering an electric shock at work in Swindon in December 2016.
Mr Mines, from Frome, was placed in an induced coma and missed his first Christmas with his five-month-old twins Isabella and Savannah.
Now, 18 months later, he is living independently and driving again, and wants to raise money and awareness for people who have suffered similar injuries.
30 Jul 2018
