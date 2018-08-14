Doggy paddling on the River Avon
Video

Dog owners take their pets paddleboarding at Bradford-on-Avon

Taking on one of the UK's fastest growing water sports with man's best friend.

Frome K9 and Wiltshire Outdoor Learning Team are collaborating to bring sessions to Bradford-on-Avon every Friday in August.

