Dog owners take their pets paddleboarding at Bradford-on-Avon
Taking on one of the UK's fastest growing water sports with man's best friend.
Frome K9 and Wiltshire Outdoor Learning Team are collaborating to bring sessions to Bradford-on-Avon every Friday in August.
14 Aug 2018
