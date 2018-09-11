Video

A computer fly-through simulation of a new leisure complex has been created to show planners what it could look like.

Developers SevenCapital say the North Star village development will include a snow centre, an IMAX cinema, a bowling arena, shops and food outlets.

It will be built next to the Oasis Leisure Centre, in Swindon. The firm hopes to have planning approval for the £270m complex by the end of the year. Outline approval was granted by the council in 2017.