'Heights are scary' - scaffolder with Down's syndrome
Todd Scanlon from Swindon has Down's syndrome and is a scaffolder.
The 29-year-old has been employed by Coles Scaffolding for the past three months and has really impressed his boss Martyn Coles.
Mr Coles says he now wants to see others with disabilities offered similar opportunities and is working to help Mr Scanlon get qualified.
10 Oct 2018
