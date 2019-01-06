Media player
Salisbury children 'risked lives' on back of bus
Police say two children risked their lives by clinging to the back of a moving bus.
It happened in Salisbury over the Christmas holidays and was part of a "spate" of anti-social behaviour.
Officers said a small group of youths threw around chairs at a cafe, and were abusive to staff in McDonalds and in a nearby shop.
A dispersal order has been put in place.
06 Jan 2019
