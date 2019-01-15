Video

Rocky the 16-year-old pancake tortoise has been operated on after an egg got stuck in her tubes.

Staff at Bristol Zoo Gardens had noticed Rocky was not laying eggs regularly.

She was X-rayed and it was discovered an egg was lodged in one of her oviducts.

It took an hour's surgery, using a diamond cutting disc, to make small incisions in the underside of Rocky's shell, which allowed vets to reach and remove the trapped egg.

They also had to remove her ovaries. "It was important to do this because we didn't want her to have the same problem in the future," the zoo said.