Poppy wreath thrower jailed
A homeless man who threw poppy wreaths from a war memorial on to the road described his actions as "shameful" as he was jailed for eight weeks.

Ashwani Kumar took 50 wreaths from the Cenotaph on Regent Street, Swindon, and scattered them in the road on Saturday.

  • 16 Jan 2019