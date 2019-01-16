Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swindon poppy wreath thrower jailed
A homeless man who threw poppy wreaths from a war memorial on to the road described his actions as "shameful" as he was jailed for eight weeks.
Ashwani Kumar took 50 wreaths from the Cenotaph on Regent Street, Swindon, and scattered them in the road on Saturday.
-
16 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window