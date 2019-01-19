Veteran's fight to have leg amputated

Video

Wiltshire-based Paralympic-hopeful and Army veteran Cornelia Oosthuizen has amputated part of her right leg, against medical advice, in the hope it will remove the excruciating pain she suffers.

It is a huge gamble as leading experts into complex regional pain syndrome say amputation may not work and could make the situation worse.

You can see the full story in Monday's Inside Out West, at 19:30 GMT on BBC One, including Cornelia's video diaries recorded immediately after the amputation.