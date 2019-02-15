Did you lose a teddy bear 26 years ago?

Media player
Couple hope to find lost teddy's owner after 26 years
The loss of a treasured teddy bear is the worst feeling.
It's hoped one such bear can be reunited with its owner 26 years after it was lost.
The Swindon couple who found it have kept it safe all this time despite moving to London and then moving back.
Now they're hoping to use the power of social media to bring owner and bear back together, having rediscovered it in a basket in their loft.
15 Feb 2019
